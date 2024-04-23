Bhopal: Dumper Hits Family Of Three On Bike; Man Dies, Wife And Kid Hurt | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A dumper rushing at a high speed on Arif Nagar bridge on Sunday late night rammed into a bike killing the rider and leaving his wife and 2-and-a-half-year-old son injured, the police said. The man died on the spot, the police added. As per Nishatpura police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday on the Arif Nagar bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Faizan Khan (24), a painter by profession. On Sunday late night, Faizan along with his wife Saman and son were returning after having dinner at his in-laws house when the accident took place. Around 12.15 am a dumper mowed them down from rear on the Arif Nagar bridge.

Khan, who had sustained grievous injuries, died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.. Faizan’s wife and their son were rushed to the hospital. The on-lookers tried to stop the dumper, but the driver managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind. Some passers-by vandalised the dumper in a fit of rage. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver.

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded near Hamidia Hospital on Sunday late night when police arrested a listed criminal from a known tea shop there, officials said. The accused had been absconding for long and was arrested following a tip-off. The female kin of the accused were present there manhandled the crime branch officials to set him free, officials said.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that arrested accused had been identified as Khaiber Ali Irani (24), a listed criminal who has cases of assault, robbery and fraud registered against him in the state. The crime branch had received a tip-off that he was spotted at tea shop located close to Hamidia Hospital.

A team was constituted, which rushed to the spot and nabbed him. A bounty of Rs 5,000 was announced on him. Additional DCP Chouhan added that no sooner did the crime branch personnel detain Irani, almost five women, who were his relatives, manhandled the personnel to set him free from their clutches. They also created a ruckus on the road, which lasted for almost half an hour. During this, the vehicular movement was disrupted.