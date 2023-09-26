MP: Determined Elderly Couple Wants To Meet Collector In Ratlam

Representational photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple staged a dharna outside the collectorate, demanding to speak directly with collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi.

Couple Pannalal Prajapati and Shantibai, hailing from Mawta village, took to a peaceful protest to seek justice and relief from their son Shiv Narayan Prajapat’s alleged mistreatment.

Their appeal for assistance was met with disappointment during a public hearing in Ratlam because of the collector’s absence.

The elderly couple's determination to meet collector Suryavanshi remained unwavering. In their placard, they alleged that their son had subjected them to physical violence and unlawfully ousted them from their home and land.

Despite their pleas for justice at the police station and various government offices, they had not received any relief. Thus, their last resort was to approach the Ratlam collectorate.

Undeterred by this lack of response, Pannalal Prajapati and Shantibai resolved to remain at the collectorate premises until their plea was heard and justice was served. The couple said that they would not return home until they meet the collector.