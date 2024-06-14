MP: CUET Counselling For Admission To PG Courses From June 19

Istock Images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to commence the counselling process for admissions to 41 different courses, prominently featuring 16 MBA programmes. The counselling sessions, scheduled to take place from June 19 to 21, will determine admissions based on the recently conducted Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The university administration revealed that the merit list, crucial for determining eligibility for counselling, was published on Thursday. Prospective students can access the counselling schedule through DAVV's official website, where detailed information about the process has been uploaded.

Students who have successfully cleared the CUET are advised to review the counselling schedule meticulously. This includes the dates and specific requirements for each program, ensuring a smooth and structured admission process. DAVV authorities have emphasised the importance of adhering to the stipulated timelines to avoid any inconvenience.

The commencement of counselling marks a significant step forward in DAVV's admission procedure for the academic year, offering aspiring students across various disciplines an opportunity to secure their place in one of central India's premier educational institutions.