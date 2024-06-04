Mp Crime Update: Action Against Over 400 Criminals During Combing, Patrolling In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police have taken action against more than 400 antisocial elements during a special drive launched in the city late Monday. This significant operation aimed at curbing illegal activities and maintaining law and order in the district.

During the extensive patrol, police succeeded in arresting accused Unkar Singh Bhanwar, a resident of Rehda, who has been absconding since 2019 after a robbery of Rs 1.75 lakh from a finance company.

A total of 46 permanent and 52 arrest warrants were served across 23 police station areas. Additionally, 265 individuals with a history of criminal activities, 114 history-sheeters and 19 externed miscreants were scrutinised, with necessary actions taken against them.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours alone, 32 individuals have been arrested in Excise Act cases, with the seizure of 345 bulk litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 48,320.

Thieves target motor pump cables in wells in Alot

Alot: Thieves struck Dhaturia village in Alot on Sunday night, targeting motor pump cables from farmers' wells. In a single night, cables from 10 wells were stolen, leaving farmers without irrigation capabilities.

The theft occurred as farmers refrained from irrigating their fields, staying home instead. Motor pumps installed in wells were primarily used for providing water to animals and fodder.

Victims of the theft included Sarwan Singh Devda, Gattu Singh Devda, Magu Singh Devda, Anil Sharma, Mohan Singh Rathore, Bahadur Singh Rathore, Rajendra Devda and Shambhu Singh Sisodia.

Fuming with anger, farmers lodged complaints at the Alot police station. They confronted station in-charge Surendra Singh Gadaria, demanding swift action. Gadaria assured them of an investigation.

Thieves executed the theft with cunning precision, exacerbating the plight of already distressed farmers. Authorities assured†them they would restore security and bring perpetrators to justice.

Illegal arms seized, smugglers arrested in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Khaknar police demonstrated effective enforcement against illegal arms smuggling, apprehending two individuals in possession of illegal firearms during routine vehicle checks.

Inspector Vinay Arya, along with his team, conducted inspections near Matapur Phate, Doifodia village on June 2. Two suspicious individuals on a black Passion Pro motorcycle without a number plate raised alarms during the inspection.

Upon interrogation, the riders, identified as Imran and Mangilal Chaungad Bhilala from Maharashtra, exhibited signs of distress. Further scrutiny revealed concealed country-made pistols in their possession.

Imran carried two illegal pistols, while Mangilal possessed one. Both admitted to lacking the necessary licences for the firearms. The seized items included three pistols valued at approximately Rs 60,000 and the motorcycle valued at Rs 40,000.

The police promptly arrested the accused and registered a case under crime number 396/24 section 25(1-B)(a) Arms Act.

Woman in Dhar arrested for husband's murder

Dhar: The Gandhwani police unveiled shocking revelations regarding a homicide case, where the informant, the deceased's wife, emerged as the prime suspect. The incident unfolded on May 26, when the complainant wife reported her husband, Bharat Ningwal Bhil, missing after he failed to return home from buying cigarettes. His body was discovered near their residence the next morning, prompting an investigation.

The police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and initiated an investigation. SP Manoj Kumar Singh formed a specialised team under inspector Kailash Baria, guided by ASP Dr Indrajit Bakalwar and SDOP Manawar Ankit Soni, to expedite the arrest of the perpetrator.

During investigations, the complainant confessed to bludgeoning her husband with an iron rod as he used to assault her due to suspicions about her character. The police arrested her, seizing the weapon used for murder. She has been remanded to judicial custody, pending further legal proceedings.

2 held, murder mystery solved in Ratlam

Ratlam: Ratlam police, on Monday, claimed to have cracked a murder case that stemmed from a love affair with the arrest of accused Santosh Rao (39) and his accomplice Salman.

Rachna Upadhyay (38), wife of Bhagwatilal, was reported missing on May 23. She was last seen with Rao at Nagar Nigam Tiraha according to CCTV footage. Her body was recovered on May 26 and was identified by her family at Petlawad police station.

Petlawad police registered a zero FIR under Sections 302 and 201 IPC and transferred the case to the Industrial Area Police Station, Ratlam, where it was registered as crime number 386/2024.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha formed a special investigation team led by inspector Rajendra Verma. The team viewed over 100 CCTV footage to track movements, showing Rao entering Mufaddal Villa with Rachna.

In custody, Rao confessed to murdering Rachna due to a love affair. He disposed of her body in Mahi river with Salmanís help.

Police are confiscating the vehicle and other materials used in the crime. The case continues to develop as authorities work to bring justice for Rachna Upadhyay.

Grain trader robbed of Rs 10K in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: A grain trader was robbed of Rs 10,000 near Chikli Road in broad daylight on Sunday. Recalling the incident, trader Mahendra Rathod said that five miscreants on two motorcycles approached him and pointed a sharp-edged weapon and a pistol at him. The miscreants then snatched Rs 10,000 kept in Rathodís pocket and fled the scene. Rathod also sustained injuries on his finger when he attempted to defend himself.