Madhya Pradesh: Cops Exhume Bodies Of Two Minor Girls Who Drowned In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bandhavgarh police have exhumed bodies of two minor girls from a burial ground and conducted post-mortem in the presence of a team of doctors at government hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, the two minor cousins, both aged around five, were playing near a pond at Amdi in Dulhari Tola on Friday night. While playing and bathing, the two minors slipped in the deep water and died.

SDOP Bandhavgarh Nagendra Pratap Singh said most of the population of the area is of Baiga tribe and they were busy in work. After some time, most of them left the pond.

Later, a youth who was at the pond raised the alarm that the two persons drowned in the pond. The villagers jumped in the pond and took out the bodies.

The villagers later buried their bodies in the burial ground without informing the police.

When the police got the information, they reached along with the administrative officials and retrieved the bodies and the post-mortem was performed.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members and they buried them again.

The SDOP said no assault or sexual assault was found in the investigation. The families of the deceased will get an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each.