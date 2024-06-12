 MP: Contractor Assaults Council Vice-President In Alot Over Incomplete Construction Of Drains
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Representative pic

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A heated dispute erupted between municipal council contractor Vineet Vajpayee and vice-president Mahendra Singh Solanki over the incomplete construction of drains in Vikramgarh. The altercation, which occurred on Tuesday evening, escalated to a physical confrontation when the contractor Vajpayee allegedly assaulted Solanki.

The dispute began when Solanki raised concerns about the ongoing construction issues that have plagued Vikramgarh for the past two years. According to Solanki, the contractor has been laying cement-concrete roads but neglecting to complete the sides, resulting in significant problems for the residents. The incomplete drains have caused waterlogging and other inconveniences, prompting repeated complaints from the community.

During a meeting at the municipal council, the contractor approached Solanki to discuss payment for the ongoing work. Solanki pointed out the numerous deficiencies, including the unbuilt drains and poorly executed construction at various sites. The contractor, feeling provoked, allegedly assaulted Solanki and used casteist language against him. Municipal council employee Deepak Sankhla, who was present, was also attacked during the incident.

Following the altercation, the police registered a case under the SC-ST Act and various assault charges based on the complaints from Solanki and Sankhla. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Dabi confirmed that an investigation has been launched to address the allegations.

The situation further intensified when the residents of Vikramgarh, frustrated with the prolonged inconvenience caused by the incomplete construction, confronted and assaulted the contractor.

Solanki noted that the issue of non-construction of drains has persisted for over a year. Despite multiple discussions with the contractor, promises to complete the work were never fulfilled.

During the latest confrontation, the contractor revealed that the approval for the drain construction had not yet been granted.

This incident underscores the mounting frustration and dissatisfaction among the residents of Vikramgarh. The community's grievances highlight the urgent need for accountability and timely completion of infrastructure projects to ensure the well-being of the residents.

