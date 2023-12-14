MP: Construction Of Underpass At Railway Gate 177 To Begin Soon In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of the station road traders committee held a crucial meeting with Ratlam Collector Bhaskar Lakshyakar and Western Railway Division Ratlam Manager Rajneesh Kumar at the DRM office on Thursday.

The primary agenda of the meeting centred on the long-awaited construction of an underpass at the railway gate 177 and push for the long pending demand.

During the meeting, Collector Lakshyakar acknowledged the concerns raised by the delegation and highlighted that both MP Sudhir Gupta and Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey had apprised him of the necessity for an underpass at railway gate.

Top officials from the railway and the state government have provided their approval for the construction. However, the final design for the underpass is pending from the Western Railway Headquarters.

DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) instructed subordinate officers to initiate the construction work promptly. This is expected to reduce the occurrence of traffic snarls in the town.

MLA representative Mahesh Soni, MP representative Shivendra Mathur, Jan Chetna Manch General Secretary Jagdish Rathore, Manoj Aggarwal, Dr Gaurav Mandlecha, social workers Nishant Rathore, Shailendra Kothari, Giriraj Upadhyay, Mahendra Chawla, Shyamu Sharma and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.