MP: Collector chairs road safety meeting with plant officials in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma chaired a road safety related meeting with NTPC and Mundi power plant officials and discussed various road safety measures for reducing accidents, creating awareness about road safety. In view of the increasing number of accidents involving heavy vehicles in Badud, Sanawad and Barwah towns and long traffic jam situation, a meeting with plant officials were proposed in District Road Safety Committee meeting.

During the meeting, superintendent of police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh emphasised on the need to schedule specific time for vehicles leaving plant besides suggesting various measures for reducing road accidents.

The officials sought some time to ponder keeping in view of the ongoing work of the plants. Verma instructed officials to take steps to check road accidents and ponder on diverted road. The meeting was also attended by Barwaha station in-charge SDOP, traffic in-charge Deependra and officials from the department concerned. On May 14, a meeting would be organised with transporters of plants as they could play a greater role in minimising and preventing accidents. The plant supplies fly ash to an MNC cement company.