MP: CM Chouhan Announces Medical College, Navagraha Corridor In Khargone | Twitter

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a medical college will be opened in Khargone, while addressing a public meeting here on Friday. He also announced the construction of Navagraha Corridor and rejuvenation of Sirvel Mahadev temple.

Chouhan said, “I had come to Khargone recently. Then the public had put forth some demands that a medical college should be opened here. Congress did injustice to Khargone. You had said that Navagraha Corridor should be made. Today, I am happy to announce that an amount of Rs 21 crores has been approved for it.”

“I have also returned the mandi tax on cotton. The Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says. We have given Khargone a network of roads. Compare how many hours it used to take to go from Khargone to Indore during Congress rule and how many hours it takes now,” he added.

Mukhyamantri Seekho Aur Kamao Yojana To Be Launched On July 4

The CM further said that on July 4, the Mukhyamantri Seekho Aur Kamao Yojana would be launched. Under the scheme, youth will go to different factories to learn work, and in return, they will be given Rs 8,000.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Chouhan said that the Congress has gulped the money meant for women beneficiaries.

'Farmers Burdened With Interests Due To Kamal Nath'

“Congress promised to waive off farmers’ loans but they did not do it. Due to Kamal Nath's false loan waiver, farmers have been burdened with interest. The BJP, on the other hand, has waived the interest of the farmers and lessened their plight. BJP has fulfilled the promise of interest waiver of Rs 56 crore for farmers,” Chouhan said.

Notably, CM Chouhan addressed a public meeting in Khargone along with BJP national president JP Nadda on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.