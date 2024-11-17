 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Plans To Develop Integrated Metropolitan Region Connecting Indore, Ujjain, Dewas & More
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that efforts are underway to integrate Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, and Dhar into a unified metropolitan area.

He shared that the government has already initiated the process, and tenders have been issued. Speaking about the region's historical significance, he mentioned that the area witnessed growth and development during the era of Holkar, Scindia, and Bajirao, which marked the re-establishment of the Hindavi Sena empire.

Dewas: Home To Two Devis

While virtually participating in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the synthetic track at Kushabhau Thakre Stadium in Dewas, CM Yadav highlighted the city's spiritual importance. He said, "Dewas is home to two Devis—Tulja Bhavani and Chamunda Mata. Their blessings guide us forward." He also mentioned Kaila Devi's blessings for the city's progress.

CM Yadav added that a four-lane ring road around Dewas is boosting the city's development. He expressed hope that the new stadium, inaugurated on Tukoji Rao Pawar's birth anniversary, would help nurture local talent. He also directed the collector to use CSR funds to build a pavilion in the stadium.

Sports Minister Joins Virtually

State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang joined the event virtually from Akola, Maharashtra. He informed that Madhya Pradesh now has eight synthetic athletic tracks, and Dewas will soon have the ninth. The new track will feature an eight-lane, 400-meter facility for athletes.

The initiative marks another step toward promoting sports and development in the region.

