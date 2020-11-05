MP Bypolls: Women voters surpass men, more than 70 percent voting with women recorded

The Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed more than 70 per cent voting with women in many areas playing a prominent role in it. The voting percentage of women was recorded more than men in some of these areas.

Polling took place for 28 Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. The percentage of turnout was expected to be very low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it did not happen. The by-election saw only two per cent less turnout than the Assembly elections held in 2018.

According to data released by the Election Commission, there are six Assembly constituencies where 60 per cent or less turnout was recorded. While five constituencies witnessed 60 to 70 per cent turnout. Moreover, there are a total of 12 place which saw 70 to 80 per cent voting and five constituencies witnessed over 80 per cent polling.

Out of 28 constituencies there are 10 seats where only a nominal difference in the turnout of male and female voters. These areas saw 10 per cent less voting by women than men voters. However, the overall voting percentage as an average saw six per cent more female voters than males.

In areas such as Jaura, Ambah, Mahegaon, Gwalior, Pohri, Anuppur, Hatpipalya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, there was no big difference between male and female voters' percentage. On the other hand, in Agar, Badnavar, Suwasra, Hatpipalya female voters' turnout was more than 80 per cent.

Roli Shivhare of the Association of Democratic Reforms, an organisation working for electoral reforms, said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a large number of labourers, especially families of the Malwa Nimand region have returned to their homes, that has boosted the voting percentage.

Voting by women in large numbers is a good sign for a democracy.