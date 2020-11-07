MP Bypolls: Agents of candidates can be present in the counting hall

Indore: The agents of the candidates of Sanwer Assembly by-election can be present in the counting hall at the Nehru Stadium where the counting will take place on Tuesday.



The polling for the Sanwer Assembly by-election was held last Tuesday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on next Tuesday.

According to the detailed guide by the Election Commission of India for conducting general election and by-election during Covid-19, the result display from the control unit can be displayed on the big screen to avoid a large number of counting agents gathering at one place.

The by-elections to 28 seats was necessitated after the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs and death of three sitting legislators.

Resignations of Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Scindia, led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government.