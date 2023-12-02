MP: Businessman Anil Ambani, With Family, Visits Baglamukhi Maa Temple In Agar-Malwa (WATCH)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialist Anil Ambani along with his family visited the famous Maa Baglamukhi Mata temple located at Nalkheda tehsil in Agar Malwa district on Saturday. During their visit, Anil Ambani and his family were seen offering prayers and seeking blessings from the deity.

It is being said that before this, Anil Ambani had visited the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, from where he reached Nalkheda.

Anil Ambani was accompanied by his wife Tina Ambani, son Jai Anmol Ambani, daughter-in-law Krisha Shah and others.

After worshiping with the family, Anil Ambani also performed the Havan ritual with the family in the Yagya Shala built behind the temple.

Notably, the temple is known for its historical significance and attracts devotees from all over the country.

WATCH | Businessman #AnilAmbani, along with wife Tina Ambani and sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul and daughter-in-law Krisha Shah, visits Maa Baglamukhi Mata temple in #MadhyaPradesh's Agar Malwa on Saturday #MadhyaPradeshNews pic.twitter.com/lXHxAC2QRr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 2, 2023

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo was killed and four people were killed when a pick-up van fell into the Omkareshwar canal near Semalda on the Kalibawdi road under the jurisdiction of the Dhamnod police station in the Dhar district.

As per reports, the deceased were identified as Vijay Kushwaha, a daily wage worker of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, and his son Rudraksh, 7, a resident of Semalda. Vijay was transporting labourers to the respective fields.

The accident occurred when a vehicle full of labourers lost control and fell into the Omkareshwar canal. On being informed, locals rushed to the spot, helped rescue the injured, and rushed them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical care.

Meanwhile, four individuals, including Yash Kushwaha (19), Jyoti Ashok (30), Gayatri Kushwaha (30), Kalibai Jeevan and a 50-year-old woman, sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the Community Health Center of Dhamnod via ambulance (emergency service). They are currently undergoing medical treatment.

The vehicle was carrying a total of seven labourers at the time of the tragic incident. The police have taken custody of the deceased bodies for a post-mortem examination. Further probes are underway. This unfortunate event has cast a pall of sorrow on the area.