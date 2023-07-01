MP: Bullets Fly At Khargone Petrol Pump As Goons Make Away With ₹1.5 Lakh

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump employee was injured after four bike-borne assailants fired at him with the intention to rob the petrol pump. The incident was reported at petrol pump situated at Ratanpura Fanta in Barwah tehsil of Khargone district on Maheshwar road on Saturday morning.

The accused snatched a bag containing around Rs1.5 lakh. The injured identified as Jitendra, a resident of Ratanpur village informed that he was attending a customer at the petrol pump, when four persons on two motorcycles arrived there and after having a small discussion, they started firing.

"I got shrapnel wounds in two to three places. The shrapnel on the hand was removed by me there, but there is an injury on the leg and finger as well," the victim said.

The bike-borne miscreants opened fire on the petrol worker and escaped after snatching the purse. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. Policemen also reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

Petrol pump operator Ashish Chaurasia said that miscreants robbed three people including himself at the petrol pump. They fled the spot with one to one and a half lakh rupees.

As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot. At present, by registering a case against unknown miscreants, they have started searching for the miscreants. During the investigation of the incident, the police scanned the CCTV footage installed at the petrol pump as well as footage of CCTVs located on the nearby highway. A team has been formed and the miscreants are being searched.