 MP: PM Modi Launches Veiled Attack On Congress, Says Sickle Cell Was Not Addressed In Last 70 Years Despite India Reporting Maximum Cases
PM Modi launched Sickle Cell Anemia Mission during the event, with an aim to eradicate the disease--quite common among tribals, by 2047.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the tribal communities in Shahdol, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rani Durgavati on Saturday.

He launched Sickle Cell Anemia Mission during the event, with an aim to eradicate the disease--quite common among tribals, by 2047.

article-image

Mounting an unveiled attack on Congress, the PM said that the previous government never made an effort to address the tribals' problems. "Of total sickle cell cases worldwide, 50% are from India and mostly among Tribals. Yet, the previous governments in 70 years did not care to address the disease."

