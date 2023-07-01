Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Distributes 1 Crore Ayushman Cards In Shahdol, Launches Sickle Cell Anemia Mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi launched Sickle Cell Anemia Mission in Shahdol on Saturday. He distributed Sickle cards to affected residents of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister distributed 1 crore physical Ayushman cards and over 3 crore digital Auyshman cards.

Under Ayushman Yojana, the beneficiaries can avail medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh.

Over 3 Crore Ayushman cards have already been distributed in Madhya Pradesh, of which 27 lakh people have availed treatment under the scheme.