 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Distributes 1 Crore Ayushman Cards In Shahdol, Launches Sickle Cell Anemia Mission
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Distributes 1 Crore Ayushman Cards In Shahdol, Launches Sickle Cell Anemia Mission

Under Ayushman Yojana, the beneficiaries can avail medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi launched Sickle Cell Anemia Mission in Shahdol on Saturday. He distributed Sickle cards to affected residents of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister distributed 1 crore physical Ayushman cards and over 3 crore digital Auyshman cards.

Over 3 Crore Ayushman cards have already been distributed in Madhya Pradesh, of which 27 lakh people have availed treatment under the scheme.

article-image

