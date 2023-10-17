MP: BJP Election Office Inaugurated In Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP candidate Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan inaugurated the election office near the old police station here. Guests and attendees of the event received a warm welcome before the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the event, senior leaders of the party reminded the party workers to help reach the developmental works and schemes of the government to each household as well as assured them of BJP’s win from every election booth set up in the town.

Consequently, BJP candidate Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan also campaigned for the upcoming assembly polls during the ceremony.

The event was graced with the special presence of BJP divisional in-charge Jitu Bhai Vaghwani from Gujrat, corporator Anil Firojiya, BJP district president Bore Singh Bormundala, former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat along with several BJP office-bearers.