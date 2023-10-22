 MP: BJP Denies Ticket To Makwana In Ratlam
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In Ratlam district, BJP announced its candidates for the remaining three seats including Ratlam Rural, Jaora and Alot.

In Ratlam Rural, a seat reserved for ST, BJP denied ticket to sitting MLA Dilip Kumar Makwana. Party this time decided to field Mathuralal Dawar from this seat. Notably, Dawar was elected from this seat in 2013.

The Party announced sitting MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey as its candidate for Jaora, while Chintamani Malviya for Alot. Earlier, party announced Chaitanya Kashyap and Sangeeta Charle as its candidates for Ratlam Urban and Sailana respectively.

Ratlam district

Ratlam Rural Mathuralal Dawar Laxman Singh Dindor

Ratlam Urban C Kashyap Paras Sakhalecha

Sailana Sangeeta Charle Harsh Gehlot

Jaora Dr Rajendra Pandey Himmat Shrimali

Alot Chintamani Malviya Manoj Chawla

