MP: Big Boss Fame Prince Narula Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Big Boss fame Prince Narula offered prayers at Mahakal temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday early morning. Naruala also attended the famous 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here and took blessings of Baba Mahakaleshwar.

'Bhasma aarti' is a famous ritual where ashes are offered to the Mahakal Jyotirlinga. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.It is believed that Baba Mahakal fulfil all wishes of the devotees who participate in the Bhasma aarti.

The doors of Baba Mahakal are opened in the Brahma Muhurta, following which 'rudra abhishek' (bath) is performed with Panchamrit, including milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Once the jyotirlinga is decked up with flowers and the shringar is complete, Bhasma Aatri is performed amid the sounds of drums and conch shells.

Speaking to ANI, Narula said, "I am extremely happy to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. I felt a completely different kind of energy here today. I prayed to Baba Mahakal to shower me and my family with his blessings."

Earlier, several Bollywood celebs and politicians were spotted performing 'rudra abhishek' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. On January 27, singer Shaan visited Mahakal with his wife. Similarly, a week before that, famous actor Suniel Shetty was seen offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar.