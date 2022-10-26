MP: Bharat Jodo Yatra preparations begins in Khandwa

Photo: Twitter/@klchishi

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): To take stock of security, routeiand arrangements regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra, various members of Congress state committee will visit Khandwa and Burhanpur on Thursday.

In this regard, state Congress president Arun Yadav, state coordinator Bharat Jodo Yatra PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, and others will inspect the night stay, lunch, and route of the Yatra arriving from Bondarli village of Burhanpur.

Along with them, senior leaders and workers of Khandwa and Burhanpur will also be present during the inspection. Reportedly, senior Congress leader Sunil Sakargaye has been appointed as joint coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Khandwa district.

According to Yatra district convenors Awadhesh Sisodia and Vikas Vyas, the rally members will march for three days in the district from Borgaon to Mortakka village. Supporters from Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Betul, Harda, and others will also join it.