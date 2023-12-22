MP: Amjhera To Be Developed As Pilgrimage Site

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-awaited move, Amjhera will now be developed as a pilgrimage site as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday. The town has its own mythological and historical importance. The religious importance has been derived from the belief that this is the place where Lord Krishna had kidnapped Rukmani.

The CM announced that Amjhera, where Rukmani Haran took place will be developed as a pilgrimage site. Yadav, during his speech in the Assembly, said that the places where Lord Krishna enacted his leela will be developed as pilgrimage sites, including Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, Amjhera of Dhar district and Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram. The residents have expressed gratitude towards Yadav in posts on social media platforms. Looking at the historical and mythological importance of the city, Amjhera is situated on Mangod Manawar road, 30 km away from Dhar district headquarters.

The ancient name of the city was Kundanpur, which is now Amjhera. During the Dwapar period, Rukmani went to Amka Jhamka temple to worship Goddess Ambika Mata when then Lord Krishna came in a chariot and abducted Rukmani and took her to Dwarka. Even today, the imprints of chariot wheels behind the temple are perceived as a proof of the ancient old happening. Not only this, the temples of Goddess Chamunda Mata, Lord Bhairav, and Oghad Baba and an ancient pond are situated in the temple premises. The town has ancient temples of Bejnath Mahadev, Raj Rajeshwar Mahadev and Jhamka Mata, marking the religious significance of the area.

A large number of devotees from Gujarat and Maharashtra also visit the town to pay obeisance. Currently, renovation works are being done in the temple premises with public cooperation. The fort of Amjhera King Maharao Bakhtawar Singh Rathore is also situated here.