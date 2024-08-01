MP: Amid Din, IMC Budget Passed By Voice Vote; Speaker Adjourns Proceedings After Situation Turns Worse

Caption BJP and Congress corporators protest in the well of the House |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)ís budget of Rs 8,302 crore for financial year 2024-25 was passed by voice vote amidst din in the House with both ruling BJP and opposition raising slogans against each other on Wednesday. Though Speaker Munnalal Yadav had declared budget as passed on Tuesday itself, the move was as discussion on the same could not be done due to expulsion of Congress corporators for the day.

Resultantly, IMC council meeting was held on Wednesday for discussion on the budget. The Speaker had accepted six questions from the opposition to be asked in the House but BJP corporators did not let Congress corporators to ask questions. Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Jitu Yadav said that Congress coporators do not deserve to ask questions on the budget as they were not present in the House when it was tabled by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Leader of Opposition (LoP), Chintu Choukse replied that they were expelled by the Speaker for the entire day so it was not out of choice they had given a miss to the budget speech. The Speaker clarified that he was forced to expel Congress corporators because they had come with placards inside the House and showing the same despite his warnings.

After that, Congress corporator Fauzia Sheikh Alim stood up for asking her question but BJP corporators raising ëModi, Modií slogans disrupted proceedings of the House. With tempers fraying, Congress corporators reached Speakerís podium to lodge their objection even as BJP corporators followed suit.†The Speaker adjourned the House for five minutes. When proceedings were resumed, BJP corporators again began to shout pro-BJP slogans, promoting Congress corporators to again go onto the podium only to see BJP side again following suit.

After the Speaker sent protesting sides to their chair, the Mayor intervened and said that BJP corporators will let Congress corporators to ask questions in the House only when they tender apology for their move to disrupt 'condolence speeches' at the beginning of the budget speech on Tuesday.

Objecting to this, Choukse dared to show video of Congress corporators disrupting 'condolence speeches' promoting BJP corporators raising slogans asking the opposition to apologise for their act. To this, Congress and BJP corporators assembled on the podium promoting Yadav to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

During adjournment, Congress corporators tried to break peace with BJP corporators but to no avail. When the proceedings were resumed again, the House was adjourned for the third time, this time for five minutes. After five minutes when the proceedings resumed, the situation remained the same. After three adjournments and amid total din, the Speaker declared the budget as passed by voice vote.