MP: After PWD Engineer, Health Dept Accountant Caught Accepting Bribe In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta police caught an accountant posted at Jhirniya village, situated at the Community Health Centre in Khargone district, in a bribery case on Wednesday. Team recovered a bribe amount of Rs 45000 from a private person-- who accepts all black money on behalf of the accountant.

This is second such case reported in two days. In Gwalior, a PWD Engineer has been arrested while accepting Rs 15000-- the last installment of Rs 75000 bribe.

According to information, a few days ago, Community Health Officer (CHO) Nikesh Kanade, posted at Badi situated sub-health centre filed a complaint with a special establishment in Madhya Pradesh against accused accountant Anand Kanel, accusing him of demanding a bribe from him.

In his complaint, complainant Kanade said that he was on two-month leave due to the demise of his wife, and as a result of that, the BMO office in Jhirniya stopped his two-month salary and other allowances, which stand at around Rs 1.33 lakh.

To clear all his dues, accountant Anand Kanel demanded him to pay a bribe of Rs 56,000. Upset with this, the complainant recently lodged his complaint with the Lokayukta police and after verification, the team found Kanade’s accusation against Kanel true. On Wednesday, the team prepared a plan and trapped Kanel with a bribe amount of Rs 45,000.

Lokayukta officials informed that in order to avoid any departmental inquiry or to evade Lokayukta action against him, Kanel asked the complainant to hand over a bribe amount to the person present at Shakti Machineries Stores, on which police recovered this amount from one private person Shivraj Yadav. Team booked Kanel under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and further course of action against him is going on.