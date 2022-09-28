e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 7-year-old boy beaten by teachers over non-payment of fees

MP: 7-year-old boy beaten by teachers over non-payment of fees

A written application was submitted during a public hearing demanding strict action against the guilty teacher. The police then assured the kin of a thorough investigation into the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 2 student suffered minor injuries when his school teacher allegedly beat him over non-payment of fees. The enraged parents then approached the collector's office demanding justice for their son.

As per details, the incident took place in Parda village of Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district.

Parent, Awanti Bai Rawat, in her application addressed to the district education office said that school teachers named Vaibhav and Archana Tamboli hit the boy Jeewan as he failed to pay the school fees.

Jeewan fell on the bench and suffered minor injuries around his head and elbow. When his parents noticed his bruises, the boy informed his parents, who in turn brought it to the notice of school management. The school manager categorically denied any beating of the child.

The application was submitted during a public hearing. It demanded strict action against the guilty teacher. They were then assured by the police of a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the above case, the school committee has also filed a cross-complaint against Jeewan's father due to which the boy is unable to attend his classes.

Read Also
Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Three minor boys caught with three stolen bikes

Indore: Three minor boys caught with three stolen bikes

MP: Election of chairman in limbo as committee members resign

MP: Election of chairman in limbo as committee members resign

Indore: For DAVV, NTA is No Trust Agency

Indore: For DAVV, NTA is No Trust Agency

MP: Widow duped of over Rs 8L in property dealing

MP: Widow duped of over Rs 8L in property dealing

Indore: Sanchi launches cookies, to make milk power soon

Indore: Sanchi launches cookies, to make milk power soon