MP: 7-year-old boy beaten by teachers over non-payment of fees

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 2 student suffered minor injuries when his school teacher allegedly beat him over non-payment of fees. The enraged parents then approached the collector's office demanding justice for their son.

As per details, the incident took place in Parda village of Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district.

Parent, Awanti Bai Rawat, in her application addressed to the district education office said that school teachers named Vaibhav and Archana Tamboli hit the boy Jeewan as he failed to pay the school fees.

Jeewan fell on the bench and suffered minor injuries around his head and elbow. When his parents noticed his bruises, the boy informed his parents, who in turn brought it to the notice of school management. The school manager categorically denied any beating of the child.

The application was submitted during a public hearing. It demanded strict action against the guilty teacher. They were then assured by the police of a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the above case, the school committee has also filed a cross-complaint against Jeewan's father due to which the boy is unable to attend his classes.

Read Also Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways