MP: 51-foot high bamboo Ravana being prepared in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): This time Ravana will be burnt on the Dussehra ground itself despite a sports complex project being set up on two and a half acres of the land of the ground in December last year.

During this, the iron structure made for Ravana was also demolished. But now as there is no other place, Ravana will be burnt on the Dussehra ground itself. However, the work of the sports complex is also going on here. If the officers are to be believed, then the entire land will be levelled by Monday, so that people coming here on Dussehra do not face any problems.

About 8 years ago, an iron structure of 51-foot high was built for Ravana on the Dussehra ground which was demolished by the council last year. Ashwin Aggarwal, president, Dussehra Utsav Committee said that as the iron structure has been demolished a 51-foot high bamboo Ravana is being prepared in the primary school which will be taken to the ground on the evening of 4 October. An attractive firework display will follow Ravan Dahan program. Ashwin told that Ramlila was also organised before Covid. This time also there will be no Ramlila.

Board Office Superintendent Satish Agarwal told that The lighting is currently being installed at the ground which will be levelled on Monday.