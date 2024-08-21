 MP: 4 Women Nabbed From Moving Train For Stealing Mangalsutras In Ujjain
The gang members used to commit theft in Ujjain and escape by train.

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) caught a women thief gang of Rajgarh district. The gang members used to commit theft in Ujjain and escape by train.

Four women have been arrested in the theft case and four mangalsutras have been recovered from their possession. While patrolling on Sunday night, the RPF women police team searched four women in Ratlam-Bina train on suspicion and found four gold mangalsutras in their possession.

MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident
When questioned about them, the women could not answer. On this, all four were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station. The accused women confessed to stealing the mangalsutra. Police said that on Sunday one Alka Chauhan, a resident of Dewas, had lodged a report that her mangalsutra was stolen when she reached Ujjain. On this basis, all four were questioned about the incident.

All four women are residents of Rajgarh and Pachori and come to Ujjain to commit theft. Police are interrogating the accused women in the case of theft that occurred earlier. Cases of theft are already registered against them.

