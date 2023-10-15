MP: 28.68% Youths In Total 2,81,856 Voters In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): There was an increase of 39,130 voters in the Mhow assembly constituency in the final voters’ list published. The percentage of youth has increased this time with out of total 2,81,856 voters, 28.68 per cent voters are in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

The number of male voters is 1,42,889, while 1,38,960 are women and seven other voters. Earlier there were 2,42,726 voters, in which male voters were 1,26,035, while female voters were 1,18,682.

Voters in different categories: According to the new voters’ list, the number of young voters is more. In the new list, 80,872 voters are in the age group of 18 to 29 years. Of the total voters, there are about 30 voters above 100 years of age.

There are 3,217 voters above 80 years of age and 2,163 disabled voters. Apart from this, there are 11,987 people aged between 18 to 19 years and about 68,872 people aged between 19 to 29 years.

Above EP ratio: SDM Vinod Rathore said that the EP ratio of adding new voters was 55.29. We have added more than 62 per cent voters. Verification was done by going door to door and collecting information.

A month-long campaign was also conducted to attract new voters. In which 19,600 voters were added through forms by BLO.

The special thing is that for the first time, 2,241 voters have connected through the voter helpline, which is a big number.

Polling stations reduced: As many as 260 polling stations were set up in the assembly constituency, compared to last time’s 320.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)