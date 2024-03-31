MP: 18 Students From Mandsaur To Take Part In Adventure Course In J&K

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable achievement, 18 students were selected for a 15-day-long national-level adventure course at Jawahar Mountaineering Institute, Jammu and Kashmir.

Troop Commander Dr Vijay Singh Purawat said that all the students left from Mandsaur under the leadership of mountaineer and Troop Commander Jitendra Kanojia. The students are going to the mountaineering training camp under the leadership of the Mountaineering Institute, Mandsaur.

Eighteen students from St Thomas Senior Secondary School, one from Lotus Valley School and one from The Study Senior Secondary School, Udaipur have been selected for the course.

The camp will be organised under the leadership of Colonel Hem Chandra Singh of the Indian Army, where the course training will be given from April 1 to 15 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 70-80 selected students from various states will participate in the course.

During the course, the students would undergo 5 km running per day, foot trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, valley crossing, zip line and familiarity with equipment used during mountaineering among others.

The Study School principal Abhishek Majumdar, Colonel Rizwan Khan, Commanding Officer of 5 Madhya Pradesh Independent Company Neemuch Dr Kshitij Purohit and others heartily congratulated students and wished for their bright future.