More choice to fliers as GoAir to start 3 new flights from Indore

Indore: Air passengers will get additional choice of flights to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from December 20 when GoAir starts its operations to these three cities.

The airline is offering fare below Rs 2000 for all these destinations as an introductory offer.

Vice president corporate communication and PR, Bakul Gala and vice president, airports, Harjinder Singh said they will operate non-stop flights for these three destinations. They said the passenger load to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru always remains high. Indore shares strong trade relations with neighbouring Gujarat, while Bengaluru is the IT hub and Indore is also developing as a new IT destination, and the early morning flight from Bengaluru will help Indore. The city will be 35th domestic destination and maiden entry into MP for GoAir.

Discounts to soliders, senior citizens, students: The airline is offering fare below Rs 2000 to all passengers for 15 days starting from December 20. However, the airline will offer discounts 5%, 10% and 8% in base fare to students, soldiers and senior citizens all through the year.

Total flight movements at 86: Aryama Sanyal, airport director informed that at present there are 80 flights daily and with the augmentation of 6 new flights of GoAir, the number will go to 86.