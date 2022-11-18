Mhow: Theft incidents rattle Kunvarsi

Representative Image | FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of theft were committed at many places in the nearby Kunvarsi village Thursday night. The people of Kunvarsi said that the incidents of theft were carried out at many places including the village temple on the midnight of Wednesday and Thursday. By giving a written application to the Sagour police, they have requested to register an FIR. A search has begun for the accused.

Complainant Mori said that last night he had gone to his sister's house in village Nagda. Late at night his neighbour from the village informed about a theft in his house. He reached in the night itself and saw that the lights of the house were switched off and the doors of the house were closed. With the locks broken, the contents of the box and wardrobe were scattered.

Apart from more than 50k cash kept in the box, half tolas of gold talisman and 600 silver anklets, the thieves have also stolen the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house. Amrit Singh of the village said that the thieves have executed the incident at many places in the village simultaneously. The villagers have demanded the local police to increase patrolling. Taking the incident seriously, the Sagaur police have started searching for the accused.

