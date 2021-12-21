Mhow: Silencer of car traced, two accused held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To put a damper on property-related crimes in the town, the police have launched a drive to round up history-sheeters.

According to instructions given by the additional superintendent of police, Mhow, Punit Gehlot, a team of cops led by the police station-in-charge, Mhow, succeeded in tracing a stolen car silencer and arrested two accused.

On Saturday, a person lodged a complaint at the Mhow police station that he had parked his car under the Gujarkheda bridge, but the vehicle’s silencer was stolen by unidentified persons.

A team was constituted under the direction of the police station-in-charge. The CCTVs of the Mhow area, installed by a team under the Trinetram project, were checked meticulously two persons—Shivam, son of Mukesh Verma of Gujarkheda, and Prince, son of Rajendra Devte of the same area—were caught. A Swift Dzire car used in the crime was confiscated from them. The car, the stolen silencer and the silencer piece were also recovered.

