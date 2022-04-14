Mhow News Row: Mhow-Indore train starting on April 14 to be run as a special

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): During the corona situation in Mhow, trains were operated by the Railways as Covid Special trains. These included trains from passenger to Mail-Express class. Zero was put in front of the number of the trains and the passenger fare was also recovered for the special train. In November 2021, Western Railway decided to run trains again in the normal class.

Most trains running on the Ratlam division are being operated in only the general class. But the DEMU running between Mhow and Ratlam has not yet been put in the general category, due to which the passengers have to pay up to three times the fare.

The operation of the Mhow-Indore DEMU train is starting on April 14, but this train will also be operated as a special. Western Railway had issued instructions related to removing zero from all trains of the zone and putting them in the general category from November 16, 2021.

Most of the Mail-Express trains running from Mhow to Indore have been normalized from the Covid Special class. But the four pairs of DEMU trains running between Mhow and Ratlam are currently being operated as Covid Special. The fare between Mhow and Indore on the first DEMU train of the corona period was Rs 10, which currently costs Rs 30. Daily, thousands of commuters travel between Mhow and Indore on the DEMU train which has the highest number of passengers.

More than 800 employed people travel on the DEMU from Mhow every day. The passengers are suffering a lot due to high fares. They are incurring a loss of Rs 40 every day on both-way travel. Anil Dholi of the Mhow Rail Passenger Association said that, after several demands, the operation of the DEMU train has been started. Now, normal fare according to the rules should be charged, but passengers still have to pay more fare.

From April 14, the Mhow-Indore DEMU will leave Mhow at 5 pm and reach Indore at 5.50 pm. On return, this train will leave from Indore for Mhow at 6 pm. On this train, too, instead of Rs 10, the fare will be Rs 30.

Ambedkar Jayanti: Guard of honour with loud fireworks at 12 midnight

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav started here on Tuesday. Followers and devotees from other states have also started arriving. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also reach the memorial and address the followers present by bowing to the kalash. Along with this, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will also visit the memorial.

Indore collector Manish Singh reached the memorial and helipad on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations here. In the evening, the Bhim Ratna Award was given at the dome outside the memorial complex. Babasaheb was given a guard of honour at 12 midnight accompanied by fireworks.

A large number of followers used to come on Babasaheb’s birth anniversary till two years ago. But, this time, far fewer followers have arrived. On Tuesday, hundreds of followers had reached such places as Swarg Mandir, CB Girls’ School, Primary School and so forth. Food was arranged at Swarg Mandir, but here, too, a small number of followers turned up.

In the afternoon, collector Singh reached the memorial regarding preparations for the Jayanti. SDM Akshat Jain, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and other officers were present. Singh said arrangements had been made for stay and food of the followers. The chief minister will come directly to the memorial and bow to the kalash. After this, he will address the followers present here.

The Bhim Ratna Award was organised by the committee at the memorial premises on Tuesday evening. The award was given to 21 enlightened people working in literary, lyrical, musical and other genres who are spreading Babasaheb’s thoughts in the country.

Case registered against former chief minister

On Wednesday, on a complaint of Manoj Singh Thakur, president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Rural), a case was registered against former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh at Kishanganj police station under sections 153A, 295A, 505/2 and 465 of the Indian Penal Code. Digvijay Singh had tweeted the wrong photo on his Twitter handle about the Khargone incident.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:21 AM IST