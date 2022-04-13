Bhopal: Man commits suicide after wife visits parents' house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old resident of Jawahar Chowk area committed suicide as his wife went to her parents’ house. The incident took place under TT Nagar police station area on Tuesday evening.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwansi told media on Wednesday that the victim Sonu Ahirwar was an autorickshaw driver. His wife Rani Ahirwar wanted to visit her parents’ house, to which Sonu objected.

On Tuesday, Rani got prepared to leave the house to which Sonu objected but she did not pay attention and left the house.

In evening, Sonu returned from his work and went to his room and switched on the television and increased the volume to maximum level. The family members thought that Sonu was watching TV. After sometime, family members went to his room and found Sonu hanging.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

