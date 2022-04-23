Mhow: Free health fair, hundreds of patients get registered

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A free Health Fair was organised by the public health and family welfare department development block, Mhow, at the Government Higher Secondary School Dharnaka on Thursday. The fair was inaugurated by local MLA and tourism minister Usha Thakur. On this occasion, all the officers of the district health department, sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, district health officer Bhure Singh Satya and so forth were present, along with the health department team of the entire district and more than 80 doctors, 400 nursing staff.

Many of Mau tehsil’s patients had come to get their health checked up. About 1,545 patients were registered and their health was also tested. Seventeen patients were found to have cataract and were sent to Indore; eight people also donated blood at this camp.

Apart from health check-ups, free examination by specialist doctors of blood and all laboratory tests for surgical, medical, gynaecological, paediatric and orthopaedic procedures, eye diseases, dental diseases, tuberculosis, skin diseases, leprosy and mental diseases, ENT diseases and so forth was carried out.

Free distribution of essential medicines, physical and mental disability certificates, health IDs, Ayushman cards were also made, besides a blood donation camp in which voluntary blood donation was done. Block medical adhikari Dr Faisal Ali said the health centres for this health camp are at Manpur, Hansalpur, Gawli and Palasia. Vehicles have been arranged free of cost for pregnant women from Kodariya, Bhagora, Harsola and Simrol. Partner Dilip Srivastava, CMO of Mhowgaon nagar panchayat, and Manpur Municipal Council were important support systems at this camp.

