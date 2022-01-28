Mhow: BR Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor ousted as state government clamps Section 44

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State government on Friday clamped Section 44 on Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow citing mismanagement and gross irregularities. As a result, Vice-Chancellor Dr Asha Shukla was ousted.

According to reports, Dr Shukla was facing allegations of financial irregularities and non-compliance of procedure in appointments.

The department of higher education was receiving complaints regarding Dr Shukla for long. Departmental minister Dr Mohan Yadav had ordered that plaints be probed by Indore divisional commissioner Dr Panwan Kumar Shama. In his report, divisional commissioner Sharma found allegations to be true and submitted his report to the department of higher education (DHE).

Based on the inquiry report, the DHE sent the file to the chief minister recommending Section 44 at the Mhow University.

Additional chief secretary of the department Shailendra Singh also issued notification late in the evening.



Resignation before termination!

Shukla, who was under the lens for alleged irregularities, claimed that she had sent her resignation to Chancellor Mangubhai Patel, hours before Section 44 was clamped on the Mhow University which led to her ouster. “Due to some family reasons, I had tendered my resignation around 11.15 am on Friday. Later in the evening, I came to know that Section 44 was clamped,” she added.

