Meghnagar: Huge crowd at vibrant garba fest at Fut-talab

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day festival of Navratri is being celebrated with great pomp and show here at Shri Vaneshwar Maruti Nandan Kutir Hanuman Temple in Fut-talab village of Meghnagar town in Jhabua district.

Vibrant garba dandiya Ras Navratri is being celebrated under the leadership of social worker Sureshchandra Jain and Mahant Mukeshdaas Maharaj. The festivities usher in grand celebrations after two pandemic-hit years.

Women and men of the society performed and organised cultural programmes based on Gujarati theme. A large number of people enjoyed the programme as participants as well as spectators.

Attractive prizes are also given to the best garba performers during the event. This year also the garba mahotsav is being attended by thousands of people from Meghnagar, Rambhapur, Thandla, Jhabua, Agral and surrounding rural areas of the district.

