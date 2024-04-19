MCC Violation: Ex-Union Minister, Cong Candidate Booked

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister Arun Yadav and Congress candidate for Khandwa parliamentary constituency Narendra Patel were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by campaigning in a temple complex in Navra, Burhanpur district.

SP Devendra Kumar Patidar said that following the complaint by the flying surveillance team (FST), a case under section 188 and relevant sections of the Prevention of Misuse of Religious Institutions Act, 1988 was registered with Nepanagar police station.

The complaint, filed by FST No 1 executive magistrate Milind Gharad, highlighted that Patel, Yadav and others were involved in campaigning for the Congress at the Mata Mandir complex on April 18. Video evidence and on-site investigations substantiated the allegations. In response, Congress candidate Patel expressed ignorance about the matter, stating they would face consequences.

Meanwhile, Nepanagar Rural Congress Committee's acting president, Jagmeet Singh Jolly, asserted that all necessary permissions were obtained for the campaign events, but he was unaware of the violation regarding the temple complex. Further probe is underway in this case. Notably, section 3 of the model code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of India prohibits the use of religious institutions for political activities.