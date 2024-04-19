MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Will Win All 29 Seats In State,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed confidence over winning all 29 parliamentary seats in the state in Lok Sabha elections 2024 saying they won 27 seats in 2014, 28 seats in 2019 and this time would win all 29 seats.

CM Yadav also said that he was happy that over 1.09 crore voters would be voting in six Lok Sabha seats in the state which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara in the first phase of LS polls.

"First phase of polling is going on across the country and all voters are exercising their franchise. I am happy that over 1.09 crores voters are voting in six Lok Sabha seats in our state -Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara. According to the information I have received, more than 30% votes have been cast so far," the CM said.

He further said, "Our excitement is further increasing seeing in a way people are pouring their love for PM Modi. We are getting favourable news from everywhere. I am grateful to the voters and also hope that our workers will make everyone vote at their polling booths and make the BJP win with an overwhelming majority." "During 2014 lok sabha elections, we won 27 seats, 28 seats in 2019 and this time we will triumph on 29/29 seats in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The chief minister also said that the government is standing with the people of the state and they are peaceful people.

"I would also like to appeal to the people of the state that the government is standing with you. If any kind of greed, pressure or unnecessary atmosphere is created then the administration is alert and stands with the public. The people of Madhya Pradesh are peaceful people and will discharge their responsibilities. The way PM Modi has taken the country forward, the role he has played in country's progress, he has established himself as a universally recognized leader of the world. We will hope 'phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'," the CM further said.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling is going on from this morning for six parliamentary seats in the state which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

Polling will also be held in the state on April 26, May 7 and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.