Mayor in Council formed in Dewas

According to the mayor, it will help in the smooth functioning of all the departments of the municipal corporation and will be completing development work to be done in the interest of the city.

Saturday, August 06, 2022
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas mayor Geeta Durgesh Aggarwal constituted "Mayor in Council" on Friday. The Mayor-in-Council has been constituted using the powers conferred under the Municipal Corporation (Conducting the business of the Mayor-in-Council and the Powers and Duties of the Authorities) Rules, 1998, section 37 and sub-section 4 of the MP Municipal Act 1956.

Along with the formation of the council, departments were also allotted to the officers. These include Pinky Sanjay Dayma, in charge of the general administration department, Ritika Vinay Sangte water works and sewerage department, Ganesh Patel, in charge of the Public works and horticulture department, Jitendra Makwana, in charge of the revenue department, Ajay Tomar, finance and accounts department, electrical and mechanical in-charge Sapna Ajay Pandit, and many others.

