Boy from Dewas becomes Army officer

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): It was a proud moment for the entire city, when on Saturday the son of a local cricketer came to the city as a 'Lieutenant' of the Indian Army.

Prince Rajput, son of cricketer, Nagendra Rajput, from Dewas district, had cracked the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA) sometime back.

His accomplishment has been hailed as monumental as the city feels very proud that his determination, hard work and love for the nation have finally borne fruit. The father and son were felicitated and welcomed by assistant director education department Ajay Solanki, sports expert Salim Sheikh, and NCC officers who presented them with a bouquet.

After successful completion of training, he was commissioned as 'Lieutenant' in the Indian Army. On this occasion, Ashwin Jaiswal, Ibrahim Sheikh, Syed Maqsood Ali, Nisar Khan, Yunus Khan, Javed Pathan from Devas Sports World congratulated Prince on this extraordinary feat and wished him good luck. The event was conducted by Syyiad Maksood while Anuj Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.