Dewas: Kayastha Samaj organises ‘sawan ke jhule’ programme

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The women cell of the All India Kayastha Mahasabha, Dewas under the direction of its president Shashi Pradeep Khare organised a 'sawan ke jhule' programme.

All the members of society gathered and celebrated the programme. On this occasion, the swings were decorated with flowers and Chitransh brothers and sisters came with their families and celebrated the programme with great joy and gaiety.

Children too enjoyed the programme playing on the swing. Shobha Srivastava was the convener of the programme. Upcoming social programmes were also discussed during the event.

Chhaya Naresh Kanungo, Ekta Ram Srivastava, Alka Dilip Nigam, Sita Srivastava, Mamta Srivastava, Anupama Ashutosh Srivastava, Rashmi Srivastava, Sudha Ravi Srivastava, Kavita Deepak Srivastava, Niti Amit Srivastava, Vandana Ajay Srivastava, Sunita Manoj Srivastava, Shikha Srivastava, Shivani Shubham Khare, Vandana Srivastava, Nitin Srivastava, Anupama Verma, Monika Srivastava, etc were present.