Mandsaur: SP 11, Mandsaur Indian win their matches

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): SP 11 and Mandsaur Indian won their respective matches on the second day of the Mandsaur Champion League (MCL) T-10 Season-4 leather ball cricket tournament organised by Unique Cricket Academy at Nutan Stadium.

Academy secretary Naveen Khokhar said that on the second day the first match was between SP 11 and Royal Strikers. SP 11 won this match by 13 runs. The second match was played between Game Changer and Mandsaur Indian and Mandsaur Indian won the matchin 7.3 overs.On the second day the umpires of the match were Dhirendra Nogia, Vishwajit Choubey, Kapil Saraswat and Sanskar Singh, scorers Deepak Singh Chandrawat, Vijay Salvi, Abuzar Qureshi, and the commentator was Sameer Khan.

Senior journalist Dr Ghanshyam Batwal, District Press Club president Brajesh Joshi, Secretary Prithipal Singh Rana, Youth Press Club district president Mahavir Jain, Jagdish Vasuniya, and many others were also present as guests. The opening event was conducted by Brajesh Sen Marothiya and a vote of thanks was proposed by Nilesh Khokher.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:37 PM IST