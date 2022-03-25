Mandsaur: Rs 4-cr government land freed of encroachment in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur district administration has regained government land worth Rs four crore after demolishing encroachment on the land at Chandrapura, Mandsaur. The land was encroached by none other than municipality employee Mahesh Kodawad, a resident of Khilchipura village.

Earlier, Congress leader and corporator representative Shailendra Giri Goswami had drawn District Collector Gautam Singh's attention complaining as to how the municipality employee was encroaching on government land.

After demolition, Goswami acknowledged the quick response of the district collector and other administration officials. The administration has designated this government land for children's playground in the area.

Goswami informed that the five bigha land near the Government Middle School at Bavadikala locality was encroached by Mahesh Kodawat, a resident of Khilchipura. He informed the district collector about this during the weekly public hearing.

After Kodawat came to know about that, he threatened to kill and also misbehave with me, Goswami said and lodged a complaint against Kodawat at Kotwali police station. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mandsaur tehsildar along with the revenue employees went to the spot and prepared a Panchnama and submitted a report for the seniors.

After this, the administration team led by Collector Gautam Singh, SDM Biharisingh and others rushed to the spot and demolished an illegal structure erected by Kodawat.

The administration took possession of land and designated it for the children's playground. Notice board was also put up by the administration in this regard.

Encroachment removed in Khandwa village

Khandwa: Sub-Divisional Officer Arvind Kumar Chouhan informed about the campaign which is going on against illegal encroachers. Under this, an encroachment was removed from the one and a half-acre of land along a forest roadside in the small village of Dondwara. The action was taken under the guidance of the tehsildar of Chaigaonmakhan Mala Rai. She added that legal action will be taken on many villagers including Gorelaal, Vasudev, Rakesh, and others for illegally occupying the space.

