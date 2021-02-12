MANDSAUR: Police seal liquor making unit, one arrested, two on the run

Sitamau (Mandsaur district): The police while searching for an illegal plot of a local mafia chief stumbled upon a liquor manufacturing cum selling unit. They were acting on a tip off received under Operation Mafia launched by the state government.

During the search, they found an illegal liquor making unit operating behind large heaps of hay. The police sealed it on Wednesday and arrested a person from the site. Two other persons are on the run.

Seven litres of spirit and other materials used for making liquor were seized from the spot. The police arrested Gopal Patidar, resident of Saraspura, while making liquor on an illegally occupied plot. Patidar had encroached upon the land.