Mandsaur: Pensioners stage sit-in

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pensioners Association staged a sit-in protest here at Gandhi Square in Mandsaur for charter of demands on Tuesday. To press the demands of late disbursal of salaries, dearness allowance (DA) and pending arrears, abolition of section 49(6) and among others, members also handed over a memorandum to the collector and naib tehsildar collectively with address to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The protest was held upon a joint call of Pensioners Association MP, India Pensioners Society, MP Vidyut Mandal Pensioners Association and MP Police Pensioners Association. Presidents of the organisations Satish Nagar, provincial president MP Singh Parihar, Govind Singh Panwar, Rajendra Singh Chauhan and others addressed the protesters. Members said that the employees and workers are forced to hold protests as the department has even failed to provide 38pc DR similar to Central government, overtime payment, delay in DR arrears, etc.

A number of their other demands are also pending, including medical allowance, abolition of section 49(6), rise in pensions, benefits of Central Ayushman Scheme and others. During this, Dharamveer Gupta, Ramesh Sharma, Balwant Kothari, Rishabh Kothari, Kanhaiyalal Bhavsar, D K Jain and other members were also present. The meeting was conducted by Satish Nagar while Kanhaiyalal Bhavsar proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

