Mandsaur Co-operative Central Bank inaugurates its first ATM

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Cooperative Central Bank Limited established its first automated teller machine (ATM) at Mandsaur branch which was inaugurated by the collector and bank administrator Gautam Singh on Monday. On this occasion, collector Gautam said that the bank always treated senior citizens with special respect and care by providing the benefit of interest up to one per cent higher than the fixed rate of interest.

He added, through ATM customers can withdraw the amount without visiting the banks which will save time and energy. The amount can be easily withdrawn by entering a security code. Similarly, bank chief executive officer (CEO) PN Yadav informed that initially, they have started ATM facilities at district headquarters like Mandsaur and Neemuch. Soon they will also install it on the tehsil level.

On this occasion, officers of the bankís head office, employees of branch banking, allied institutions and bank account holders were present. The programme was conducted by Mukesh Paliwal and a vote of thanks was proposed by the branch manager ML Kamalwa.