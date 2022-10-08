Mandsaur: Unseasonal rain damages crop; MLA Yashpalsingh Sisodia requests CM to order immediate survey

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur MLA Yashpalsingh Sisodia has requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order the administration to conduct crop survey immediately in the district after the entire Mandsaur witnessed incessant rain in the past few days.

According to information, a large number of farmers in the area are on the verge of losing their crops due to heavy rain.

Farmers said that the harvesting of Rabi crops is going on in full swing and heaps of the harvested produce is ready in fields which have been damaged in the recent rain. In many places, fields have been flooded and due to this harvesting work has stopped.

Malhargarh, Pipliyamandi, Daloda, Fatehgarh, Budha, Nagri, Garoth, Bhanpura, Sitamau, Suwasra, Shamgarh, Kyampur, Basai, Titrod are the places affected due to the rain.

There will be financial trouble due to the loss of the ripened crop. All the produce including soybean, moong, urad, maize, groundnut, and chawla have been affected in the district, farmers said.

On Friday, soybean, garlic, moong, maize, and urad produce, which came for auction in the Krishi Upaj Mandi, got drenched in the rain.

Taking cognisance of the matter, MLA Sisodia extended his support to the farmers and demanded relief from the government amidst the apprehension of loss and suffering of the farmers of the district.

MLA Sisodia has appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for relief by conducting an immediate survey on social media and Twitter. District panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar has also sent a letter to the Chief Minister.

Besides, Congress leaders Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Parshuram Sisodia, Anil Sharma also reached the fields and saw the situation and assessed the major damage.

Give crop and area-wise information: Collector

In order to assess the damage to the crops in the district, district collector Gautam Singh has instructed the concerned departments including Revenue, Agriculture, and Horticulture to give crop and area-wise information by Saturday night. A crop damage survey has started in Malhargarh, Mandsaur, Garoth, Suwasra and other places.

Revenue officers, revenue inspectors, patwaris, SDMs, and tehsildars are to provide the initial assessment of damages to the superintendent of land records.

Farmers asked to file info on damage

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, while making the affected farmers aware, told that the eligible farmers of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should file the information of excessive rain, waterlogging and crop damage within 72 hours. Farmers should also register on Agriculture Crop Insurance Company toll-free numbers. Malhargarh MLA and state finance minister Jagdish Deora, Garoth - Bhanpura MLA Devi Lal Dhakad have also requested the Chief Minister for immediate relief and survey.

