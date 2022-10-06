Mandsaur: Rotary Club donate medical equipment of Rs 12L to district hospital

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The district hospital in Mandsaur got important medical equipment from Rotary Club for medical treatment to patients. Rotary Club Mandsaur donated equipment worth Rs 12 lakh. The office bearers of the Rotary Club presented essential medical equipment including three high flow nasal cannulas (HFNC) and two BiPAP machines.

Local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, former district governor (PDG) Gajendra Singh Narang, CMHO Anil Nakum, Rotary assistant governor Dinesh Ranka, Club president Sanjay Gothi, secretary Bhupendra Soni, former president Sudhir Lodha, former secretary Saurabh Tomar and other dignitaries were present.

During the handing over ceremony, president Sanjay Gothi while addressing the event, said that it has always been our endeavour to extend a helping hand to society. We are extremely grateful to Rotary Circle 1260 and Circle 3040 of London, UK who enabled us to donate these mandatory machines.

Rotary Club actively supported those in dire need of medical equipment required for COVID intensive care during challenging times with oxygen concentrators, masks, and kits to the hospital. He also threw light on welfare projects run by the Rotary Club.

The programme was virtually addressed by former district governor Vijay from London. Himanshu Yajurvedi of the District hospital said that machines have added strength to the facilities at District Hospital.

Senior Rotarians including Amarkant Garg, Vimal Pamecha, Rakesh Dosi, Babulal Jain, Karulal Soni, Radheshyam Jhanwar and other members were also present. The programme was conducted by former president Rajesh Singhvi and secretary Bhupendra Soni proposed a vote of thanks.