Mandsaur: One cow, five buffaloes charred to death

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Representational Image |
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Eight cattle, including a cow and five buffaloes, were charred to death after a temporary shed was reduced to ashes at Akodada village in Mandsaur district.

Cattle owner Bhanwarbai, wife of Nandlal Patidar who sells milk. informed that her relatives had tied cattle inside the shed on Friday night where the fire suddenly broke out during the night.

People rushed to the spot to douse the fire, but it was too late. Gram panchayat sarpanch Karulal Patidar was informed about the fire and he informed the near-by police station and sought help.

Five fire tenders were pressed to douse the fire and after the fire was extinguished, villagers saw eight cattle had died.

After the incident, police, administration, patwari, doctor from the veterinary hospital, gram panchayat sarpanch and secretary visited the spot and prepared a panchnama. All the animal bodies were removed from the spot with the help of JCB and buried outside the village.

