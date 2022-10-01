Mandsaur: Names of 5771 PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries auto-deleted

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The names of 5771 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were found auto-deleted from the list in the portal when newly-elected Mandsaur gram panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar initiated an investigation.

Reportedly, the deprived beneficiaries of the PM Yojana in the district were continuously raising demands to give them benefits of the scheme at the district and district panchayat level. But, due to three-tier elections, no one was able to take action. After the elections, president Patidar took charge and sent a letter to state's panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

It has been mentioned in the letter that 5771 beneficiaries including 2076 of Malhargarh, 1180 of Sitamau, 1075 of Garoth and 344 of Bhanpura suddenly vanished from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana portal. Addressing the problems of the beneficiaries, president Patidar has demanded that all the characters should be re-listed so that they can get the benefits.

